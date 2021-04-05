FLASH | FG Invites ASUU To Emergency Meeting Over Strike Threat

The Federal Government has invited the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to an emergency meeting following the threat to embark on another round of strike.

Last month, ASUU had threatened to embark on a fresh strike over the federal government’s refusal to implement the agreements signed by both parties last year.

The union suspended its nine months strike on December 24 last year after the government agreed to exempt the varsity lecturers from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and increased funding to the universities.

A statement to this effect, Monday evening by the Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Education, Bem Goong, quoted the minister, Adamu Adamu as explaining that the meeting is “intended to nip the strike in the bud.”

It said the emergency meeting is to hold Tuesday, the 6th of April 2021 at 11:00 am in the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja.

