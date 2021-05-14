FLASH | Fire Guts INEC Office In Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Obollo-Afor, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, has been gutted by fire.

Police Public Relations Officer in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident, noting that the cause of the fire is unknown.

In a statement, the PPRO said the police commissioner has ordered investigation into the incident.

The statement reads: “Following a distress call received at Udenu Police Divisional Headquarters of Enugu State Command on 13/05/2021 at about 2140hrs, alleging that there was fire outbreak at the Obollo-Afor Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Udenu L.G.A. of the State.

“Operatives attached to the Division immediately raced to the scene, while contacting Fire Service Office in the area to promptly put out the fire.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire, which was eventually put out before it could spread to other offices around the building, through the combined efforts of the State Fire Service, the Police and law-abiding citizens, may have been caused by power surge due to sudden power supply to the building.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered the cordoning off of the scene and launch of thorough investigation to further ascertain the actual cause of the fire outbreak and damages incurred.”

There have been attacks on facilities owned by the government, especially in the SouthEast.