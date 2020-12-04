Flash Floods Leaves 9 Dead In Southern Thailand

By Onwuka Gerald

Officials said on Thursday that nine persons lost their lives to Flash floods that slammed Southern Thailand.

The victims all came from Nakhon Si Thammarat province, a place where state of emergency has now been declared.

The youngest victim was just five years old.

The flood, destroyed dozens of homes have been damaged and over half a million people from 210,000 households were also affected.

Also, about 150,000 hectares of farmland are currently underwater.

Nakhon Si Thammarat Governor, Kraisorn Visitwong commenting on the incident, told AFP that “This is the worst we have seen here in 50 years”.

“We have had floods in various parts of our province every year, but none can be compared to this, either in strength or volume. We can’t even use our boats”, he added.

The main airport however remained open to flights despite being surrounded by water. Military vehicles were conveying passengers to the terminal.

Similarly, six other provinces in Thailand, Narathiwat, Songkhla, Pattani, Surat Thani, Chumphon, and Phatthalung also suffers flooding