FLASH | Fr. Mbaka Goes Missing After Calling Nnamdi Kanu ‘My Spiritual Son’

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, has issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the whereabouts of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, a former friend of President Muhammadu Buhari turned critic.

Fr. Mbaka had made headlines last week after asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

His calls for the resignation of the President solicited a reply from presidency which revealed that Mbaka was opposed to Buhari because he had been denied a contract.

Okwu Nnabuike, the President General of the OYC confirmed that Mbaka was last seen on Tuesday and all attempts to locate him had failed.

“We have it on good authority that his aides have neither seen nor heard from him since Tuesday.

“Calls put to his mobile line have also remained unanswered; this has now prompted us to issue this alarm as we would not take it lightly should anything untoward happen to him.

“We are giving the Federal Government 48 hours to produce the priest, else they should be ready to face Igbo youths. They were dining and wining with him all along and now that he told the truth, they are no longer comfortable with him.

“Let nothing happen to Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka. It will not be in anybody’s interest,” the group warned.

Mbaka’s disappearance is coming after he called Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, his brother.

Mbaka, had described Nnamdi Kanu as his Spiritual son and brother

.

Mbaka who had last week prayed that God will bless the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu for having the courage to fight for his people, said the government is worried because he is blessing Nnamdi Kanu.

The Cleric also admitted that he brought three contractors for the Buhari-led administration to tackle insecurity.

According to him, anyone who tells the Buhari government the truth, will be branded a terrorist.

“Those attacking me are crocodiles but God is ready for them. If their worry is that I’m blessing Nnamdi Kanu, wherever he is God is still blessing him without me.

“Is he not my brother ? Spiritually he is my son so what is their problem? I will continue to speak the truth.