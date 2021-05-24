FLASH | Garba Shehu Says Buhari Assents to Ranching

Muhammadu Buhari has in an unexpected turn of events expressed his endorsement of ranching instead of the traditional nomadic lifestyle of Fulani herdsmen.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity stated the President approved ranching and revival of forest reserves to address the lingering herdsmen attacks.

Garba Shehu and other media aides of the President have being the mouthpiece of the Presidency as the President continues to remain silent on National issues.

The statement reads: “The President had approved a number of specific measures to bring a permanent end to the frequent skirmishes as recommended by Alhaji Sabo Nanono the Minister of Agriculture in a report he submitted and the President signed off on it back in April, well before the actions of the Southern Governors Forum which attempts to place a ban on open grazing and other acts of politicking intended by its signatories to demonstrate their power.

“It is very clear that there was no solution offered from their resolutions to the herder-farmer clashes that have been continuing in our country for generations.