FLASH |Governor Ortom Escapes Assassination, Fingers Miyetti Allah

Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Benue State has confirmed an attack on him by suspected militia herdsmen today on his farm at Tyo-mu, along Makurdi – Gboko road.

Governor Ortom revealed this while briefing journalists at the Benue State House after the incident had occurred.

According to him, he was inspecting his farm when militia herders dressed in black, ambushed him and his security men, opened fire.

He said it took the swift response of his security aides to repel the attack, while he ran for a long distance to escape unhurt.

The Governor lamented that the attack came a few days after the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore held a meeting in Yola and singled him out as a thorn in their flesh who must be eliminated, pointing out that he received intelligence to that effect.

Governor Ortom said his life is in the hands of God and no Fulani militia has the power to take it without God’s permission, noting that as many times as they try, they would continue to fail.

He stated that the ranching law of the State will not be repealed for any reason, stressing that no intimidation could force his administration to reverse the decision of Benue people against open grazing.

The Governor said he would send a petition to the President and security chiefs against Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore as allowing their leadership to walk freely with security personnel attached to them was not in the best interest of the country.