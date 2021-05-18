FLASH | Gunmen Abduct Judge Inside Katsina Court

A judge at a Sharia Court in Bauren Zakat village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State has been abducted by gunmen.

According to Daily Trust, the attackers broke into the court around 3pm on Tuesday and abducted the judge, identified as Alhaji Husaini Sama’ila.

The court was said to be relocated to Safana due to security reasons.

It is not clear why Sama’ila was in court during the industrial action embarked upon by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN.

On April 6 JUSUN had embarked on a strike, demanding compliance with the provisions of sections 81(3), 121(3) and 162(9) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) on financial autonomy of the judicial arm at the state level.

Security operatives are yet to react to the incident as of press time.