FLASH | Gunmen Set Police Station Ablaze In Abia State

Gunmen burnt Bende Police Station, in Bende Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia State, barely six hours after Governor Okezie Ikpeazu left the LGA headquarters after a civic reception of a three-time (12 years) immediate past House of Representatives member who represented Bende Federal Constituency, Hon. Nnenna Ukeje.

This development came just a few hours after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) office at Amaekpu was burnt.

The police station is situated at the outer gate of the LGA headquarters and about less than 10 metres from the LGA field where the occasion held.

“We heard series of gunshots, and when we rushed outside, we saw the station on fire,” ThePunch quoted nearby residents to have said.

