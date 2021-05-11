FLASH | Gunmen Storm Deeper Life Church In Ondo, Kidnap Pastor

Unknown Gunmen have abducted a Deeper life Pastor and ex-Director in the Ondo state civil service, Otamayomi Ogedengbe.

It was learnt that the gunmen on Monday at about 8:37pm stormed the Church located at Onigari area of Shagari Village, Akure, the Ondo state capital and whisked the clergyman away.

It was also learnt that the victim, a retired Director in the ministry of education in the state went to the church in the company of his wife.

Ogedengbe who is a native of the Akungba Akoko area of the state was said to have been abducted by the kidnappers who stormed the church in a black Corolla sports car.

Narrating her ordeal, the wife of the victim, Mrs Ogedengbe told Vanguard that they came to the church together for a programme when the gunmen stormed the church and abducted her husband.

According to her, the whole incident was like a dream as the gunmen invaded the church and abducted her husband.

Tee Leo lkoro, the spokesperson of the state police command, who confirmed the abduction of the clergyman, said “Yes the clergyman was abducted by some gunmen who stormed his church and whisked him away.

“The police commissioner Bolaji Salami has directed detectives to ensure the release of the clergyman.”

The police spokesperson added that other security operatives, Amotekun and the local hunters have joined in the rescue of the clergyman.

“l hope that by the end of today we will have a good story to tell you when the victim would have been rescued unhurt,” Ikoro added.