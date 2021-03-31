FLASH | Heavy Gunfire Reported Near Presidential Palace In Niger’s Capital

Two days ahead of the swearing-in of president-elect Mohamed Bazoum, heavy gunfire was heard near Niger’s presidency in the early hours of Wednesday, a Reuters reporter said.

The gunfire reportedly started around around 3 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) and lasted for around 30 minutes.

Niger’s government was not immediately available to comment.

Following the Bazoum’s victory in a February presidential election runoff, there have been growing attacks by Islamist militants, and political tensions in the country.

Ex-president Mahamane Ousmane, who lost in the runoff, has rejected the results, alleging fraud.