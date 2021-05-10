FLASH | Immigration Commences 2019-2020 Recruitment Final Screening

The Nigeria Immigration Service has approved the commencement of its 2019/2020 recruitment exercise.

This was contained in a press release endorsed by the Director/Secretary of the Civil Defense, Correctional Fire, and Immigration Services Board, (CDCFIB), Aisha Rufai, on Monday.

The statement noted that of all the 45,323 persons that sat for the Computer-Based Test, 6,105 persons have been shortlisted by the board to attend the final screening of credentials and physical fitness.

The candidates shortlisted will be invited for the screening through text and emails today.

The release advised applicants to check the official website of the NIS for their names and screening details: exam location and guidelines for the recruitment exercise.

It said selected applicants are to print out their invitation slips which will be used to admit them into the screening venue.

The screening will commence on May 24, 2021, and does not attract any fee, according to the release.

It also advised applicants to tender any complaints and report to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Crimes Commission or the NIS website.

Applicants whose names do not appear on the website are also advised not visit the venues of the screening exercise.