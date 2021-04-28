FLASH | INEC To Release 2023 General Elections Timetable After Anambra Guber Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will release a timetable for the 2023 general elections immediately after the Anambra governorship election.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, at a one-day public hearing on the National Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill 2021, organized by the Senate Committee on INEC.

The Anambra governorship election is scheduled to hold on November 6.

Yakubu said the general elections are one year, nine months, two weeks and six days or 660 days from the date of the announcement, hence the need for preparation.

According to him, the elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 18, stating that the complete timetable would be out before the end of the year.

His words: “By the principle established by the Commission, the 2023 General Election will hold on Saturday 18th February 2023 which is exactly one year, nine months, two weeks and six days or 660 days from today.

“We hope to release the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the General Election immediately after the Anambra Governorship election scheduled to hold on 6th November 2021.

“To do so, there should be clarity and certainty about the electoral legal framework to govern the election. We are confident that the National Assembly will do the needful in earnest.”