FLASH | IPOB Renames Imo State Government House in Honor of Slain Commander

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has renamed the Imo State Government House, and two popular roads in Owerri, the state capital.

Douglas Road Owerri, and Awomamma Junction were renamed Ikonso Way and Ikonso Junction respectively, in honour of the late commander of its security outfit, Eastern Security Network, ESN, Ikonso Commander.

IPOB, in a statement on Wednesday, released by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the decision was one of the ways its members and Biafrans globally wished to immortalise the fallen leader and his men.

The statement read: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Biafrans worldwide ably led by our great and indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to announce to the world, our unanimous decision to rename the Imo State Government House, Douglas Road Owerri, and Awomamma Junction after the late heroic Commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) Ikonso, murdered in cold blood by security operatives.

“The affected places will henceforth be called Ikonso Government House, Ikonso Way and Ikonso Junction respectively. This is with immediate effect and compliance is required of all ministries and parastatals beginning from today, the 28th day of April 2021.

“This decision is one of the ways IPOB members and Biafrans all over the world have agreed to immortalise the name of our brave Ikonso and his men killed by security agents.

“We, therefore, expect maximum cooperation from relevant Government agencies, officials and the Imo State House of Assembly because we don’t know who this Douglas is that a road in Owerri was named but we know who Ikonso was.

“He defended Imo State with his life, for without him, most Imo indigenes would be in IDP camps by now courtesy of terrorists.”