FLASH | Kankara Schoolboys Abduction Mastermind, killed In Zamfara Forest

According to the Daily Trust newspaper, Auwal Daudawa, notorious bandit leader behind the abduction of more than 300 school boys in Katsina state was killed on Friday.

Daudawa was said to have been shot dead during a gun duel with a rival gang at Dumburum forest located between Zurmi Local Government in Zamfara State and Batsari Local Government in Katsina State.

Daudawa became prominent after he masterminded the attack on Government Secondary Schools Kankara where he abducted the school boys in December.

Two months later, he appeared in Gusau, capital of Zamfara, along with five men where he announced his repentance and handed more than 20 AK rifles and other weapons to police.

On Thursday, the newspaper exclusively reported Daudawa’s return to the trenches after he vacated his new abode in Damba, on the outskirts of Gusau.

He was killed while leading a revenge attack on boys loyal to another bandit, Ballolo.

Abubakar Justice Dauran, Zamfara State Commissioner of Internal Security, confirmed Daudawa’s killing.

While Daudawa was said to be in Gusau following his repentance, armed members of Ballolo’s camp attacked the position of his men in an attempt to rustle their cattle, killing two of Daudawa’s members.

It was learnt that Daudawa vowed to retaliate.

Reporters quoted a source to have said that while Daudawa’s gang succeeded in killing persons in the opposing gang, their leader was downed by bullets by Ballolo’s men.