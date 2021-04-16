FLASH | Makinde Sacks LAUTECH’s Vice Chancellor

Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor has sacked Michael Ologunde, the Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso, LAUTECH.

Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the state Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology disclosed this in a statement released to newsmen on Friday.

The statement reads ; “His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State and the visitor to the Ladoke Akintola University, has directed that the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. M. O. Ologunde should step aside until further notice.

“Consequently, the VC has also been directed to hand over forthwith to the next principal officer in rank in order to ensure uninterrupted flow of normal activities of the institution.”

Makinde became the sixth governor of Oyo State since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule on May 29, 2019 after his second attempt at ruling the state.

He first contested for the governorship seat in 2015 under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) banner unsuccessfully.

He then returned in 2019 to contest under People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to beat Adebayo Adelabu, his opponent from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), by nearly 16,000 votes. His election was eventually upheld by the Supreme Court, having been challenged by Adelabu.