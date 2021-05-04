FLASH | Man Arrested in Kwara With Freshly Severed Human Head

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested Kehinde John Moses, a 24-year-old man with a bag containing a freshly severed human head and hand.

According to reports, Moses was arrested along Ajase-Ipo road during stop and search operation.

Mohammed Bagega, the Kwara State commissioner of Police made the disclosure in a statement in Ilorin on Monday.

The CP said that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to have killed the victim, identified as Mohammed, in Ajase Ipo with his fleeing partner for ritual purposes.

The police boss said he has directed the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to thoroughly investigate the case and arrest anybody connected to the heinous crime.

He added that the suspect had took a team of investigators to where the body was dumped for purposes of recovery.

Bagega said the investigation into the case was ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.