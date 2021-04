A commercial 18 seater bus has plunged into the Owena River, along Akure-Ondo highway in Ondo State, killing a number of passengers.

The bus which was coming from Ondo town while heading to Akure was reportedly overspeeding, the driver lost control, and the bus plunged into the river, eyewitnesses reported.

As at the time of this report, Five passengers, including a child have been rescued and rushed to the hospital by motorists and operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps.