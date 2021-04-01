FLASH | Military Jet Deployed To Fight Boko Haram Loses Radar Contact Over Borno

A Nigerian Air Force Alph jet has dropped out of radar contact on a support mission in Borno.

The Air Force Jet was on an interdiction mission in support of ground troops.

The mission was part of ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the north east.

According to Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the air force’s director of public relations and information, “The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31 March 2021.”

He said, “Details of the whereabout of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss are still sketchy but will be relayed to the general public as soon as they become clear.”

Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts are ongoing.