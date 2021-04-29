FLASH | Miyetti Allah Vows to Revenge Death of Herdsmen Killed in Anambra

Saleh Alhassan, the National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association has vowed that the group will avenge the death of herdsmen in Anambra State.

The group in a statement on Thursday, vowed that Nnamdi Kanu, members of the proscribed southeast militia group will pay dearly for the mindless massacre of not less than 50 herdsmen recently.

The statement continued “It is unfortunate that they have forgotten history, how we saved a lot of Igbos in the North during the civil war but now they are killing our people. ”

The statement said, “So far, more than 50 herders have been killed in the South-East in the last one month, we have the record and the Igbo terrorists led by Nnamdi Kanu will pay for everybody they killed.”

“These people are making a grievous mistake. We will take necessary steps both legal and cultural steps to avenge the killings of our members,” the statement added.