FLASH | Nigeria to Beef Up Security Along Chad Border

Bashir Salihi Magashi, the Nigerian Minister of Defense has said that Nigeria will beef up security along its border with Chad, which is in the grip of a political crisis following the sudden death of its leader, Idriss Deby.

The border reinforcements are expected to deal with any potential influx of refugees from Chad, according to Magashi, with only Nigerians from the other side being allowed entry.

“There will be a lot of trouble for all neighboring countries if there is no security in Chad.” But, thankfully, we have a lot of ongoing military cooperation, which we expect to continue,” he said.

“We continue to be vigilant about our borders and developments in Chad,” he added.

Nigeria already has problems in the northeast, where it shares a border with Chad, where it is fighting an Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands of people and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

Magashi’s remarks come a day after his counterpart in the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Geoffrey Onyeama, expressed Nigeria’s concern over the developments in Chad.