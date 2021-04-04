FLASH | Obasanjo in Closed Door Meeting With Gumi, Northern Elders

Olusegun Obasanjo a former President of Nigeria is in a closed door meeting with northern leaders led by a prominent Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, at the Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo’s media aide confirmed the meeting saying “It’s not that the meeting was held, it is still going on and it’s not just between the two of them, it’s a stakeholders meeting holding at his residence here in Abeokuta.”

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi, has in recent weeks called on the Federal Government to grant a blanket amnesty to bandits terrorising the northern region of the country.

The cleric has in recent weeks met with banditry gangs in Kaduna and Zamfara to negotiate their peaceful surrender after years of killing thousands and displacing tens of thousands from numerous communities.

He also met with the bandits responsible for this week’s abduction of 27 students and 15 others from the Government Science College, Kagara in Niger State to negotiate the release of the hostages.