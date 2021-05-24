FLASH | Onauchu Wins Belgian Pro League Player Of The Year Award

Genk forward Paul Onuachu has won the Jupiler Pro League Professional Footballer of the Year award for the 2020/21 season.
The 26-year-old beat Club Brugge’s Noa Lang and Beerschot’s Raphael Holzhauser to the individual prize.
Onuachu also picked the Golden Shoe Award following a stellar campaign for Genk.
The Nigeria international scored 33 goals and provided five assists in 38 league appearances for the Smurfs.
The Nigeria international played a key role as Genk won the Belgian Cup and came second behind Club Brugge in the league.
He has been linked with a move away from the club with Sevilla, Liverpool, Celtic and RB Leipzig said to be interested in his services.