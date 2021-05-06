FLASH | Parents Withdraw Wards From Schools in Abuja Over Fear of Kidnap

Parents and guardians around the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory have hurriedly withdrawn their Children and wards from Schools over the suspected build up of hundreds of suspected Fulani militia in Sabon-Wuse, a border town of Niger State.

According to reports, the suspected Fulani militia disguised as nomadic herders crossed the Abuja-Kaduna highway near Sabon-Wuse town in Niger State on Wednesday, causing pandemonium as residents panicked thinking it was an attack.

The group comprising of a large number of men, women and children, got to the area around 8am moving with a great herd of cattle, sheep, donkeys and camels.

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders, MACBAN, in the area, Malam Haruna Idris, said there had been constant movement of nomadic herders for over a month now, with about 500 to 1000 mixed animals. “Every time we asked them about their mission, their answers are that they are migrating from either Niger, Kebbi or Zamfara states, heading to Bauchi. And in most cases, they used to pass the night around some nearby Rugas (herders settlement), before proceeding with their journey,” Idris added.

The movement caused a flurry of activities in Bwari, an area that hosts the Nigerian Law School, prompting the withdrawal of students from institutions around the vicinity.

The incident also caused significant media activity as social media handles asked Parents to withdraw their Children from the schools around the area.

See tweets below;

If you have any kids or relatives in or around Nigerian Law school bwari or Veritas University Bwari, start making arrangements to get them the fuck outta there to somewhere safe. Info I'm getting is not good. Pls RT. — Barca Class Captain (@AlphaCule) May 5, 2021

Heard bandits sent threats to Veritas University and Nigerian Law School at Bwari in the capital city Abuja, and Veritas had to shut down their school because of the threat while Law school is still in session.



The kind of nonsense happening in this country is putrefying. — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) May 5, 2021