FLASH | President Buhari’s Supporters Storm Abuja House In UK, London

Supporters of Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari are currently on a solidarity rally at the Abuja House in the United Kingdom, London, following the anti-Buhari protest led by a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri at venue.

The supporters stormed the area on Monday with placards with inscriptions such as “God Loves Nigeria”, “This Storm Will Surely Pass”, “We Are Stronger Together”, among others.

Anti-Buhari supporters led by Reno Omokri, have been protesting in front of the house for some days.

The protesters had asked Buhari, whom they accused of wasting taxpayers money, to return to Nigeria immediately.

Omokri had said the protesters laid a siege to the house and the president had been denied access to his doctors.

But speaking during the protest, one of the president’s supporters described Omokri’s claim as fake news.

“There is the news about the president being held hostage, everyone could see, to my left, my right, you can see that there is nothing there, no one is being held hostage, it’s all fake news. But we are here today to actually show support to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, that we are here for you, Nigeria in the diaspora actually support you.

“We support you for the great things you are doing in the country, obviously, definitely, there is no country with perfect government, there is no perfect government out there. We are saying that despite the challenge in the country, Nigerians in diaspora support him. Nigerians in Nigeria also support him and we will continue doing that.

“We are not where we should be, no doubt, but surely, we have left where we use to be and deal to your commitment, dedication and also to your hard work and strides, I want to comment those giant strides, you have been able to put together in Nigeria. We thank you Mr President for every single thing that you have done. We thank you Mr. President for being loyal to the citizens of the country, we thank you Mr. President, for the people oriented policies, we thank you Mr President for the youth-oriented policies, we thank you Mr President for turning the entire Nigeria into a construction site, there are roads being constructed, there are rail being constructed, there are infrastructure being put to the north, to the west, to the east to the south.”

Buhari departed Nigeria on Tuesday to the united kingdom to undergo medical check-up.

He is expected to return to the country during the second week of April, according to the presidency.