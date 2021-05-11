FLASH | Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka Shuts Down Adoration Ministry

The Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN, has announced a complete shutdown and closure of the church and ministry for one month.

The leadership of the ministry informed members that Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, its Spiritual Director is going on a one month private retreat as directed by his superiors.

The statement read ; “Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, wishes to inform his beloved adorers that he has embarked on a private prayer retreat that will end on 10th June 2021.

“Consequently, no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return.

“He directs that members of the ministry are to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry, by praying at their homes, being charitable and fasting according to their ability. Adoration! Holy Spirit is our Power,” the notice read.

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka had in a widely publicized video, apologized to Callistus Onaga, his Bishop and to the Catholic church over acts vandalization of the Bishop’s court by adoration faithful.

“I do not disobey the church; who am I? How can someone who has been serving the church for nearly 26 years come out and begin to fight the same church? Everything in my life is for the church,” he said.

“I, Fr Mbaka standing here, I am a child of the holy mother church, and all the faithful are also children of the same mother church.

“I am a baby of the church and an ordained holy Roman Catholic that is apostolic, universal. I stand here to tell you that nothing can destroy the church. I speak as a messenger of God and a mere servant.

“Please, I have to clarify this, Fr Mbaka has no problem with the Church, and I do not have any problem with my Bishop. Enemies want to achieve that by causing discord, but I will not allow it because there is something in me that will conquer such problems.”

Recall that members of the Adoration ministry had last Wednesday stormed the Bishop’s court at Igbo-Eze street in Enugu, demanding the whereabouts of Father Mbaka, who was feared to have been abducted.