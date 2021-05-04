FLASH | Roma Signs José Mourinho as Head Coach

Roma have announced that Jose Mourinho will become their head coach from next season.The Portuguese coach was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur on April 19, but he has already agreed to take charge of the Giallorossi.

“The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season,” Roma announced in a tweet.

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋



He will replace compatriot Paulo Fonseca, who will leave his role as head coach at the end of this current campaign.

Mourinho also sent a message to Roma’s supporters on Instagram.

“I would like to thank the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and for making me part of their vision,” Mourinho wrote.

“After meeting with the owners and [sporting director] Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood how high the ambition of this club is. This aspiration and this drive are the same that have always motivated me and together we want to build a winning path in the years to come.

“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I can’t wait to start next season. At the same time, I wish Paulo Fonseca the best of luck and ask the media to understand that I will only make statements in due course. Daje Roma!”