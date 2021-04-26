FLASH | Sporadic Gunshots as Hausa Okada Riders Clash With NURTW (FULL DETAILS)

There was pandemonium today as bike riders of Hausa origin clashed with operatives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, at the Iyana-Iba area of Ojo, Lagos State.

According to eyewitnesses, the Hausa commercial motorbike riders protested against the way union members troubled them, adding that one of their members were stabbed.

The confrontation further degenerated as the two sides exchanged gunshots.

Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State in a statement confirmed the incident, saying; “The clash was between members of the transport union and the okada riders. Police have brought the situation under control. It’s not a tribal issue please. All Clear now.”

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Adejobi Olumuyiwa, revealed that the incident was as a result of a disagreement between motorcycle operators popularly known as Okada riders and members of a transport union in the state.

The PPPRO urged members of the public to go about their business as normalcy has been restored to the area.

The statement read, “The Lagos State @PoliceNG Command has restored normalcy to the Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago and Ojo areas of the state where there was a disagreement between the members of the transport unions, okada units precisely, on the increment in tariff today, Monday 26th April 2021.