FLASH | Tottenham Hotspur Sacks José Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur Manager, Jose Mourinho has been sacked.

The news comes after the Premier League club revealed its intention to enter a European Super League.

Spurs had been led by the 58-year-old since November 2019, when he took over from Mauricio Pochettino.

The Portuguese coach’s contract with the north London club was set to expire at the end of the 2023 season.

Mourinho took over as manager of Tottenham Hotspur when the club was 14th in the league table, but he guided them to sixth place and Europa League qualification.