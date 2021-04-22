FLASH | Unknown Gunmen Abduct Over 15 Commuters

Unknown gunmen suspected to Fulani herders have abducted 18 commuters in Igbo-Ora area of Ibarapa, Oyo State.

The victims, who were passengers of an 18-seater bus from Abeokuta, were said to have been kidnapped between Igbo-Ora and Eruwa on Wednesday.

The South-west region had since 2015 seen an escalation in kidnapping, armed robbery and ritual murder incidents.

The first major case involving a prominent citizen was that of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae, who was abducted on his farm in Akure, the Ondo State capital. The incident ignited anger in the region and condemnations from across the country.

Among prominent Nigerians who spoke out were a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Nigeria’s only Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka.