FLASH | Unknown Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Police Station

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday attacked a police station in Ebonyi State but were repelled by operatives from the Ebonyi Police Command.

The gunmen attacked the Ugbodo Police station located in Ebonyi local government area, the latest in a series of attacks on Police installations across the South East of Nigeria.

It was gathered that one of the gunmen was killed during the shoot-out with the police. Similarly, a police officer was injured during the attack and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The source added that the gunmen launched the attack around 2am on Tuesday.

“But they met stiff resistance from the police men at the station. In the ensuing battle, a Police officer sustained an injury while the gunmen later retreated with some of them being hit by the bullets from the Police.

“In the morning, the police went on a search of the bushes in the area and discovered the corpse of one of the gunmen,” the source said.

The Police is yet to confirm the development as at press time as efforts to speak to Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba and the spokesperson, Loveth Odah were not successful.

