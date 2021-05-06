FLASH | Unknown Gunmen Attack Obosi Police Station, 2 Officers Killed

Unknown gunmen have again attacked a police station in Obosi, Idemili North of Anambra State and two policemen on duty were reportedly killed.

The activities of the unknown gunmen caught national attention when they attacked a correctional facility in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

The attacks began as tensions between Nigerian security forces and supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, separatist movement in the country’s south-east escalated.

Repeated clashes between Nigerian troops and IPOB elements have occurred in Imo, Rivers, Abia, and Anambra since January, with both sides denying responsibility for civilian casualties.