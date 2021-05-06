FLASH | Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Station in Ebonyi, Inspector Killed

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Thursday attacked Obiozara police station in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state and killed one police inspector on duty.

The attack was reported to have begun around 3am, burnt offices of the director of Police Divisional Police Officer, DPO, and that of the administrator.

The source stated; “I called one of the police officer who said they were attacked early this morning by 3am. One Inspector was shot dead. They burnt two offices and that of the DPO and the admin’s office.

The Police station attacked today is temporary place of operations for the law enforcement agents as the main police station sited in the local government area was burnt down during #EndSARS Protests.