FLASH | Unknown Gunmen Attack, Set Ablaze Police Station in Abia

Unidentified gunmen have set ablaze the Ubani Market Police Station in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The armed men invaded to the he police station in the early hours of Sunday.

According to reports, no life was lost in the incident as policemen gotten wind of the planned attack and relocated days ago to nearby TradeMoore housing Estate.

This is the latest attack on a police facility since the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the armed wing of the outlawed IPOB, launched its campaign of violence earlier in the year.

The lives of many security operatives have been cut short in the line of duty.