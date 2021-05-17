FLASH | Unknown Gunmen Burn Down Another Police Station, 2 Policemen Killed

Unknown gunmen have attacked the Apumiri Ubakala Police Station in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

According to reports the, building and vehicles parked in the station were burnt down while the gunmen carted away their ammunition.

The gunmen also freed all detainees.

“There was an attack on the Apumiri Police Station in Ubakala Umuahia South LGA, Abia State by unknown gunmen in the early hours of today.

“Two police men were shot dead and the attackers made away with their remains, cell inmates were freed and six police officers has been declared missing”, a police source reported.

The South East and South South geopolitical zones of the country has experienced numerous attacks on security installations and operatives.

As at the last count, over 40 policemen and women have been killed in the regions.