FLASH | Unknown Gunmen Set Abia Police Station on Fire, Free Detainees

Unknown gunmen have again attacked Nkporo police station in Ohafia, Abia state and set it on fire.

Exhibits, including motorcycles and cars at the station were torched, while detainees were set free.

Unknown gunmen on last tuesday attacked a police station in Ebonyi State but were repelled by operatives from the Ebonyi Police Command.

The gunmen attacked the Ugbodo Police station located in Ebonyi local government area, the latest in a series of attacks on Police installations across the South East of Nigeria.

It was gathered that one of the gunmen was killed during the shoot-out with the police. Similarly, a police officer was injured during the attack and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.