FLASHBACK: In February, Head Of Abuja Pro SARS, Yunusa Yusuf—A Card Carrying APC Member—Led A Protest Asking For Adams Oshiomhole’s Removal As APC’s Chairman

A group of protesters in February this year, stormed the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat demanding the removal, Adams Oshiomhole, who was the national chairman at that time.

The protesters described themselves as APC youths from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and they were led by Yunusa Ahmed Yusuf (Current head of Pro SARS).

The youths claimed that Oshiomhole is failing in his duties of providing quality leadership for the party.

This protest came a day after a group of protesters who described themselves as concerned APC youths stormed the party’s secretariat in Abuja, demanding Oshiomhole’s removal.

They called on President Muhammdu Buhari to intervene in order to arrest what they described as the dwindling fortunes of the party under Oshiomhole.