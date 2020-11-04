Flavour, Phyno Pay Tributes To Deceased Highlife Star Prince Morocco

Flavour N’abania and Phyno paid tribute to Prince Emeka Maduka, aka Morocco, the late high-life music star.

The South Eastern-born singers praised Late Morocco during an Instagram live show while projecting shock at his passing.

“With respect to our elderly man, may his soul rest in complete peace. His death came as a shock to me, but God knows best. I have met him so many times. He’s the last of his breed to sing good songs, so Rest in Peace is his soul”, Flavour N’abania said.

Similarly, Phyno said it was sad that Morocco, who had been his inspiration, had passed away as the last of his peers. That guy inspired me a lot with his songs, especially the high life part of me, and I played most of his songs growing up. He’s a total legend, I even had to place him on my insta story just to pay tribute, too. On that stage, Morocco is the last to die, Oliver De Coque, Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe, and he’s the last of the breed. In grace, may his soul rest.

Furthermore, both entertainers urged respective Nigerians from the south-eastern part of the country to pay homage to the late Morocco that passed on Thursday last week.