Flight Company Responsible For Bringing Naira Marley To Abuja Concert Suspended

Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika announced that the flight company that took Naira Marley to an Abuja Concert on Saturday has been suspended.
In a tweet Statement by Presidential Media Aide Tolu Ogunlesi. The Aviation Minister revealed that the flight which was operated by ExecuJet was approved for the purpose of conveying a service justice from Lagos to Abuja on official assignment.
BREAKING: @hadisirika says the flight that took @officialnairam1 to Abuja was approved for a different purpose, to convey a service Justice from Lagos to Abuja and back, on official assignment. (Judiciary considered essential services). Flight operator violated approval. (1)— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) June 15, 2020
The flight company violated the approval and has been suspended indefinitely and will pay a fine.
The Captain of the Flight will also face sanctions for providing false information.
” Going forward, we will escalate the mechanism we have in place and we will be stricter in our approval” the Minister added.
Travelling between States has been banned during the Coronavirus pandemic and only essential services are approved for air travel.