Flights Resumption: NCAA Impose $3,500 Fine On Passengers Without #COVID19 Negative PCR Test

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), recently enforced levy of $3,500 for airline passengers without the negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

The development was contained in a letter that was made available by NCAA Director General, Captain Musa Nuhu.

The letter was addressed to different managers operating various airlines in and out of the country.

He said that airlines in the country, will now be presenting their passengers payment receipt in the form of QR code, while adding that the directives does not affect boarding flights to Nigeria.

The letter also instructed that airlines must ensure that passengers within 96 hours of boarding are inclined to present their negative COVID-19 PCR test or risk paying fine of $3,500.

“They should also allow passengers the privilege for now of boarding without a QR code until work going on in the payment platform becomes completed.

“If there are changes to the information, we will do well to inform airlines in the country”, he added.