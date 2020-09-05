Flights Resumption: Officials Of Lagos Govt Tour, Declare Muritala Muhammed Intl Airport Travel-Ready

Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat accompanied by the State’s Health Minister, Professor Akin Abayomi and other members of Lagos Excos toured facilities put in place by FAAN at Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos in preparation for international flight resumption.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Ministry of Health on Friday, the visit and tour of facilities at the International Airport by Dr. Hamzat was to ensure that the measures put in place by the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Federal Airport Authorities of Nigeria(FAAN) and the Lagos State Government can guarantee the safety and well-being of citizens in the light of International flight resumption.

Recall that Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his last update on Covid-19 had hinted that officials of the state would visit the International Airport to gauge the level of preparedness and other ancillary matters.

Deputy Hamzat, who toured major entry and exit points including the arrival and departure lounges and halls —including port health points and travelers screening points and gates— expressed satisfaction at the level of preparedness noting that FAAN is ready for flight resumption.

Dr. Hamzat urged travellers who will make use of the airport to obey all instructions issued by FAAN officials and abide by rules and regulations guiding use of the facilities.

Visible amongst facilities put in place at the airport in preparation for the commencement of flights include Social Distancing markings, thermometer machines for temperature check, disinfection points and hand washing points.

Hamzat has assured that the Lagos State Government will continue to work with the Federal Government, FAAN and NCDC to ensure that meaures put in place at the Lagos airport continue to guarantee the safety and well-being of citizens in the light of resumption of international travel.

Speaking after the tour Managing Director FAAN Captain Rabiu Yadudu thanked the Lagos State Government for its continuous support. He noted that all that is required for the safe, secure and seamless facilitation of flight resumption has been put in place already.

He noted that three flights would be landing at the Lagos International Airport tomorrow beginning with arrival of Middle East Airline at about 2pm.