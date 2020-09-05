Flood Kills 20, Destroys Over 50,000 Houses, Farmlands In Jigawa

Jigawa State Emergency and Management Agency (SEMA), revealed that recorded death in the state has risen to an overwhelming figure of twenty, and thousands of farmlands and houses destroyed by flood.

Confirming the incident, SEMA’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Yusuf Sani Babura said that the flood affected 17 local government areas in Jigawa.

He said the deceased victims comprised mainly of children, adding that the flood destroyed a lot of properties in affected communities.

Babura stressed that 50,000 houses were obliterated in aftermath of the flood, different crops like millet, maize, and rice found in farms were all destroyed as a result of the incident.

Continuing, he stated that Jigawa government however, responded to plight of the victims by ordering the agency to with immediacy distribute relief packages to affected victims.

Majority of persons affected have been for the main time kept in mosques and schools.

“The government are really trying, as they made quick response. Food items, medicines, canoes and other materials were given to the victims.

The Governor of the state, Badaru Abubakar sympathized with families of affected persons, promising further that he will continue coming to their aid.