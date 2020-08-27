Flood Renders Over 100 Persons Homeless In Katsina

The Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management, Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Babangida Nasamu said the flood incident in Katsina has left over hundred of persons homeless across fifteen local governments in Katsina.

He gave this disclosure during an interview with reporters in Katsina on Thursday.

According to him, “some of the affected areas are; Faskari, Sandamu, Danja, Kusada, Jibia, Kaita Dutsi, and Danmusa amongst others.

The fifteen affected local government after the disaster, filled report to the agency through government authorities.

“Majority of persons affected by the flood were inhabitants of primary schools as well as public buildings found in the areas, saying that numerous complaints have been received from victims of the flood incident”, he stated.

“In no distant time, we will visit the affected areas so as to access the extent of damage done by the flood.

“Once we are done accessing the damages, the result will be forwarded to state government to provide further assistance to the victims”, he added.

Nasamu advised residents living in water surrounded areas to immediately decamp, as their lives may be in danger should in case another flood comes.