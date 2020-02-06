Florida Congressman Files Ethics Complaint Against Nancy Pelosi For Tearing Trump’s Speech

Florida congressman, Matt Gaetz has filed an ethics complaint against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for tearing up her own copy of President Trump’s speech during the State of the Union address on Tuesday, saying she broke the law.

Pelosi, after sitting down for over an hour listening to Trump’s state of the union address, stood up after Trump ended his speech and in the front of cameras and the watching congress, tore her own copy of Trump’s speech.

Mr. Gaetz, one of Mr. Trump’s allies, termed Mrs. Pelosi’s gesture of tearing the speech as “beneath the dignity of the House, and a potential violation of law (18 USC 2071)” and urged her to resign.

Mr. Gaetz while posting on Twitter said he has sent the letter to the two top lawmakers on the House ethics committee, saying her violation of the law could give her up to 3 years imprisonment .

According to the law 18 USC 2071, violation of the law promises, ‘up to three years in prison for “whoever willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys … any record, proceeding, map, book, paper, document, or other thing, filed or deposited with any clerk or officer of any court of the United States, or in any public office.”



See the documents below.