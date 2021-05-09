FLSAH | 13 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested In Kano

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the arrest of thirteen suspected Boko Haram terrorists in a raid on a home in Hotoron Arewa of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

In a statement, Army said the terrorists were arrested around Filin Lazio, Hotoro axis of Kano on Saturday 8 May by troops of 3 Brigade.

The arrest is part of ongoing efforts to flush out criminality within its area of responsibility, it said.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to use this medium to appeal to the peace loving people of Kano State to maintain high level of vigilance and continue to report suspected movement of strange individuals or groups in their environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt action,” the Army statement said.

The statement also urged the general public, especially residents of Filin Lazio Hotoro, to go about their lawful businesses as security forces are on top of the situation