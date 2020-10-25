Food Looted From Warehouse Poisonous — Kaduna State Government Warns

Kaduna State government on Sunday advised against the consumption of expired drugs and prohibited foods looted on Saturday in Narayi, Barnawa and Kakuri – Kaduna South.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

According to Aruwan, the National Agency for Food & Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has updated the State Government about the items looted yesterday from their warehouse in the Narayi area of Chikun LGA.

The statement reads: “The looted items include expired, prohibited and dangerous drugs. Persons who consume such drugs are at great risk of serious illness and death.

“The management of a food processing company whose stores were looted in Kakuri has also disclosed that the stolen grains have been treated with chemical preservatives which render them unsafe for consumption.

“Residents of Kaduna State are hereby notified to be vigilant and careful about the source of food and medications they take and where they buy them, to avoid these dangers.

“The Kaduna State Government appeals to the public for information on the identities of the looters and where they might be hiding the stolen items.”