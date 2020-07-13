Food Security: 3,500 Farmers Benefit From Governor Obaseki’s IFI

At least 3,500 farmers in Edo State have benefited from Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Independent Farmers Initiative (IFI).

Governor Obaseki designed the scheme to boost food security in the state’s post-coronavirus (COVID-19) economy.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Richard Uyi Edebiri, while addressing the farmers at the flag off of the initiative in Umegbe Community, Oredo Local Government Area, said the programme aims to encourage more farmers to contribute to the state government’s vision to achieve food security.

According to him, through the initiative, the state government provided fertilisers, crop protection products and cassava cuttings to farmers while training is being organised to assist them in improving their yields.

He noted that the initiative would guarantee food security in the state during and after COVID-19 pandemic, adding, “As we all know, the smallholder farmers contribute a lot to our food base in the state. It is wise to put in place a programme for the farmers to be involved in getting us through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“What we did was to analyze the data of some of the farmers we have in the state and cluster them for better coordination. We spoke with them to know if they have land to farm and they were able to come up with the required criteria. We have a lot of inputs already stored at the Agricultural Development Agency (ADP) warehouse.”

In his words: “Umegbe Community in Oredo LGA is the first community we are visiting to give farmers the inputs. About 3,500 farmers will benefit from the first phase of this programme. We have their data, audited it and visited their farms. The exercise is going to cover the 18 LGAs in the state.”

A beneficiary of the initiative, Mr. Oyedo David, expressed appreciation to Governor Obaseki for supporting the independent farmers with cassava stems and fertilisers. He noted that the support would provide them needed incentives to manage their farms and make good returns.

Similarly, Mrs. Nkiruka Uzowuru, another beneficiary said, “This is the first time we are getting such assistance from any state government.”