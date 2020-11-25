Football Legend, Diego Maradona Dies at 60

By Adejumo Enock

Football Legend, Diego Maradona is dead. Maradona died at age 60 after suffering a heart attack.

The Argentine who earlier underwent a successful blood clot in the brain surgery at the La Plata Clinic was recently released as an outpatient to continue his recovery.

According to a report from his hometown, the Gimnasia Coach had a cardiac arrest that led to his death on Wednesday as the paramedics around him could not save him.

Maradona is a professional footballer who took Europe by Surprise while he represented European Teams like Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla.

The Prolific Goal Scorer Won the World Cup with Argentina National Team after a Victory against West Germany and also clinched the Golden Ball as the tournament best player.

He was the coach of the Argentine team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa before leaving at the end of the tournament.

