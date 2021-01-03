For Peace, Strike A Balance Between Christianity, Islam – MURIC Tells FG

By Adejumo Enock

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has called on the Nigerian Government to introduce reforms which conform with the yearnings of Muslims in the country.

The Muslim Group said that there was the possibility that those who engage in terrorism and other forms of criminalities may repent if they see government introducing this reforms.

In a New Year message signed by the Director of MURIC, Ishaq Akintola on Saturday, the group also demanded that all the grievances of Muslims in the country be addressed by the Federal Government.

The Group said, addressing those grievances would bring to an end religious violence, which it said was caused by the denial of their Islamic fundamental human rights in the country.

MURIC demanded that the Federal Government, “recognise the Hijrah holiday; recognise Islamic marriages; Friday holiday question; acceptance of caps, turban, hijab and beards for identity cards, driving licences and international travelling passports; acceptance of beards and hijab in uniformed organisations like the army, police, NYSC, etc and, finally, establishment of Shariah courts in all states where there is significant number of Muslims” in Nigeria.

Also the Muslim Group pointed out that Nigerian Muslims want the government to address those six grievances, which, according to Akintola, they had listed during the year 2020 but the government failed to attend to any of the requests.

In its statement, the Group said, it believed that the war against Boko Haram had not been won because the President Muhammadu Buhari led had not adopted the carrot and stick technique.

The statement in part reads, “Deradicalisation will remain a farce until all Allah-given fundamental human rights are willingly rendered to Nigerian Muslims”..

“But a situation whereby Muslims continue to suffer excruciating pain everyday without any hope in sight is the major cause of the protracted insurgency in the North East”.

Continuing, the Group said, “The perception of insurgents seeking the forceful establishment of an Islamic caliphate is that Nigeria is being run along Christian line and all Islamic landmarks have been eliminated. FG owes it a duty to correct this erroneous and dangerous perception”.

Akintola stated that the Islamic organization wondered why the Federal Government should declare national holiday on the 1st of January, but has ignored the demand of Nigerian Muslims for the recognition of the first day of the Hijrah calendar.

Furthermore, “FG is thereby giving us the impression that Nigeria only recognises Christianity at the national level but Islam is non grata. This is gross injustice and it is a major grievance nursed by conscious Muslims against the Nigerian state”. The Group added.

The Muslim Body also called on the Buhari government to allow States to make the decision of recognizing January 1.

“It is our contention that no true deradicalisation of extremist religious groups can take place without addressing the grievances of Nigerian Muslims”. The statement reads.