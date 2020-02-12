Forbes Africa Billionaires list: Aliko Dangote remains Africa’s richest person

The President/CEO of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote is still Africa’s richest person for the ninth time in a row, as disclosed in Forbes Africa’s Billionaires list for 2020.

The recently released list captured only eight African countries with billionaires; Egypt and South Africa have five billionaires each, followed by Nigeria with four and Morocco with two.

The Nigerian-born businessman maintained the number spot on the list with a net worth of $10.1 billion, beating Egyptian billionaire, Nassef Sawiris who took the second spot with a net worth of $8 billion. Dangote made his fortune from cement, oil and gas, flour and sugar.

Mike Adenuga who is Nigeria’s second richest man tied at the third spot with South Africa’s Nicky Oppenheimer with a net worth of $7.7 billion. Adenuga made his fortune from banking, oil production and telecom. His mobile phone network, Globacom is Nigeria’s third-largest operator.

South African businessman and Chairman of Swiss luxury goods firm Compagnie Financiere Richemont, Johann Rupert took the 5th spot with a net worth of $6.5 billion. His company is best known for its brands, Cartier and Montblanc.

Nigeria’s richest woman, Folorunsho Alakija took the last spot on the list with a net worth of $1 billion.

See the full list below:

Aliko Dangote $10.1 billion

Nassef Sawiris $8 billion

Mike Adenuga $7.7 billion

Nicky Oppenheimer $7.7 billion

Johann Rupert $6.5 billion

Issad Rebrab $4.4 billion

Mohamed Mansour $3.3 billion

Abdulsamad Rabiu $3.1 billion

Naguib Sawiris $3 billion

Patrice Motsepe $2.6 billion

Koos Bekker – $2.5 billion

Yasseen Mansour – $2.3 billion

Isabel dos Santos – $2.2 billion

Youssef Mansour – $1.9 billion

Aziz Akhannouch – $1.7 billion

Mohammed Dewji – $1.6 billion

Othman Benjelloun – $1.4 billion

Michiel Le Roux – $1.3 billion

Strive Masiyiwa – $1.1 billion

Folorunsho Alakija – $1 billion