Forbes Removes Kylie Jenner As Youngest Self-Made Billionaire, Accuses Her Of Inflating Wealth

Forbes , the global media company on Friday 29th May removed Kylie Jenner, a reality tv star, makeup mogul and influencer from the list of world billionaires.

The global media company accused the reality tv star of inflating the size of her businesses.

Forbes published the news on the website reporting that the TV stars and her mother Kris Jenner had been forging her tax returns and her inflated her wealth in documents in order to attain billionaire status.

Forbes claimed that the Jenners had previously invited them to their homes and accountants offices to show their tax returns. Although forbes correspondents Chase Peterson-Withorn and Madeline Berg say the tax returns may have been forged but it still doesn’t mean that the filled tax returns is fraudulent.

One of the discoveries which led to her removal was that the family had previously said thy Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics company had $360 million in sales in 2018, but a Coty presentation showed revenue was actually closer to $125 million that year.

Forbes has concluded by saying that her wealth is about $900 million.



Coty is yet to respond but Kylie Jenner disputed forbes in a tweet;

"What am i even waking up to

“I thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

